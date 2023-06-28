Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCentral Dogma
Problem 4
What is the name of the process that produces RNA from a DNA template? What is the name of the process that produces a polypeptide from an RNA template?

