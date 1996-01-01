3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
How is the information encoded in DNA actually used by organisms?
A
Proteins are built directly from the information in the DNA.
B
DNA is translated into protein and then transcribed to RNA.
C
DNA migrates throughout the cell and interacts directly with other molecules in the cytoplasm.
D
The information in DNA is transcribed to RNA and then usually translated into protein.
