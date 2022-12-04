Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCentral Dogma
0:31 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an important exception to the central dogma of molecular biology? a. Many genes code for RNAs that function directly in the cell. b. DNA is the repository of genetic information in all cells. c. Messenger RNA is a short-lived 'information carrier.' d. Proteins are responsible for most aspects of the phenotype.

Verified Solution
clock
31s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
224
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Central Dogma with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
02:58
Animation: Control of Gene Expression
Pearson
376
05:45
Central Dogma
Jason Amores Sumpter
1905
18