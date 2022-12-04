3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
1:25 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cyanide binds to at least one molecule involved in producing ATP. If a cell is exposed to cyanide, most of the cyanide will be found within the a. mitochondria. b. ribosomes. c. peroxisomes. d. lysosomes.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
946
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electron Transport Chain with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice