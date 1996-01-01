3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the electron transport chain?
A
Electrons are pumped across a membrane by active transport.
B
Acetyl CoA is fully oxidized to CO2.
C
Hydrogen atoms are added to CO2 to make an energy-rich compound.
D
Glucose is broken down to a three-carbon compound in preparation for the citric acid cycle.
E
Electrons are passed from one carrier to another, releasing a little energy at each step.
