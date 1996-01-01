3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?
a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.
A
The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
B
The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
C
Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
D
Substrate-level phosphorylation.
2418
8
Watch next
Master Electron Transport Chain with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice