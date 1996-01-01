Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?

a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.

b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.

c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.

d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.

