Most of the electrons removed from glucose by cellular respiration are used for which of the following processes?
Reducing NAD+ to NADH in glycolysis and the citric acid cycle
Producing a proton gradient for ATP synthesis in the mitochondria
Driving substrate-level phosphorylation in glycolysis
The second and third answers are correct.
The first two choices are correct.
