Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesOrganization of DNA in the Cell
1:08 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

The centromere is a region at which                   . a. sister chromatids are attached to each other; b. metaphase chromosomes align; c. the tips of chromosomes are found; d. the nucleus is located

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
268
Was this helpful?
6:52m

Watch next

Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
06:52
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Jason Amores Sumpter
1147
20
05:46
DNA Replication
Jason Amores Sumpter
931
10