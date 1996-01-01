3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is false in respect to eukaryotic chromosomes?
A
All eukaryotic cells possess one or more chromosomes.
B
Chromosomes are present throughout a cell's reproductive cycle.
C
Chromosomes are present even when cells are not actively synthesizing proteins.
D
None of the listed responses is false.
E
Chromosomes appear in an obvious form only as a cell is about to divide.
300
Watch next
Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice