3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Choose the option that correctly lists the following genetic material in a dividing cell from smallest to largest.
A
DNA, Chromatin, Nucleosomes, Chromosomes.
B
Chromatin, Nucleosomes, Chromosomes, DNA.
C
DNA, Nucleosomes, Chromatin, Chromosomes.
D
Chromosomes, Chromatin, Nucleosomes, DNA.
1048
8
Watch next
Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice