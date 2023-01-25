3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
1:22 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What is chromatin? a. the histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome b. the 30-nm fiber c. the complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus d. the histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
254
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Organization of DNA in the Cell with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice