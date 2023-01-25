Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesOrganization of DNA in the Cell
What is chromatin? a. the histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome b. the 30-nm fiber c. the complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus d. the histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei

