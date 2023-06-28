3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Problem 4
Most of the CO2 from cellular respiration is released during a. stage 1: glycolysis. b. stage 2: pyruvate oxidation. c. stage 2: the citric acid cycle. d. stage 3: oxidative phosphorylation.
