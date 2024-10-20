Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis Glycolysis is the metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH in the process. It occurs in the cytoplasm and is the first step in cellular respiration, setting the stage for further energy extraction from glucose. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Glycolysis

Citric Acid Cycle The Citric Acid Cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of chemical reactions that occur in the mitochondria. It processes acetyl-CoA derived from pyruvate, generating high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) and releasing carbon dioxide, which is crucial for energy production. Recommended video: 01:37 01:37 Krebs Cycle