3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?
a) The 6 molecules of CO2.
b) The H+ ions produced.
c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH2 molecules.
d) The 4 molecules of ATP.
