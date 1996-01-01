3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Water is one of the products of aerobic cellular respiration. What is the source of the oxygen atom utilized to create the water molecules?
a) Carbon dioxide (CO2).
b) Glucose (C6H12O6).
c) Oxygen gas (O2).
d) Pyruvate (C3H3O3–).
A
Carbon dioxide (CO2).
B
Glucose (C6H12O6).
C
Oxygen gas (O2).
D
Pyruvate (C3H3O3–).
1386
6
Watch next
Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice