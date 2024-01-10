14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Why does the sympathetic nervous system cause decreased activity in the digestive tract?
Sympathetic activation stimulates the release of digestive hormones.
Sympathetic activation reduces the sensitivity of the digestive tract.
During sympathetic activation, energy is required elsewhere in the body for more “essential” functions.
The sympathetic nervous system does not innervate the digestive tract.
