14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Why are many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic nervous system short?
A
Many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic division synapse at the sympathetic trunk, which is close to the spinal cord.
B
Many preganglionic fibers cannot carry signals long distances.
C
Preganglionic fibers carry norepinephrine, which gets diminished over long distances.
D
None of the above are true.
8
