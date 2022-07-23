5:50 minutes 5:50 minutes Problem 4e Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following statements is true?

a. An antibody has one antigen-binding site. b. A lymphocyte has receptors for a single antigen. c. Every antigen has a single epitope. d. A liver or muscle cell makes two classes of MHC molecule.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the basic functions and structures of antibodies, lymphocytes, antigens, and MHC molecules. Understand that an antibody typically has two antigen-binding sites, not one, allowing it to bind to two identical epitopes on antigens. View full solution Recognize that a lymphocyte, specifically a B-cell, has receptors that are specific to a particular antigen, meaning it can bind to one type of antigen. Consider that antigens can have multiple epitopes, which are the specific parts of an antigen that an antibody recognizes and binds to. Review the roles of MHC (Major Histocompatibility Complex) molecules, noting that liver and muscle cells, like most nucleated cells, produce MHC class I molecules. Only certain cells like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells produce both MHC class I and class II molecules.

