2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
2:30 minutes
Problem 7
The atomic number of sulfur is 16. Sulfur combines with hydrogen by covalent bonding to form a compound, hydrogen sulfide. Based on the number of valence electrons in a sulfur atom, predict the molecular formula of the compound. a. HS b. HS2 c. H2S d. H4S
