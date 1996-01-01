2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What makes a covalent bond nonpolar?
a) The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.
b) The bonded atoms share electrons equally.
c) The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.
d) The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.
e) a and d only.
f) b and c only.
A
The bonded atoms share electrons unequally.
B
The bonded atoms share electrons equally.
C
The bonded atoms have equal electronegativities.
D
The bonded atoms have unequal electronegativities.
E
a and d only.
F
b and c only.
1036
5
Watch next
Master Covalent Bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice