2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If a covalent bond is polar:
a) Electrons are not shared by atoms.
b) Protons are shared by atoms.
c) The bond is not important to living cells.
d) One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.
e) The bond is not a strong bond.
A
Electrons are not shared by atoms.
B
Protons are shared by atoms.
C
The bond is not important to living cells.
D
One of the atoms has a partial negative charge.
E
The bond is not a strong bond.
1449
6
Watch next
Master Covalent Bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice