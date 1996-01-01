Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsCovalent Bonds

Animation: Nonpolar and Polar Molecules

Pearson
289
Was this helpful?
Electronegativity is the tendency for an atom to pull electrons toward itself. Two atoms of the same element have equal electronegativities; in a covalent bond, they share electrons equally, forming a nonpolar covalent bond. The bond between the atoms in a molecule of hydrogen gas is a nonpolar covalent bond. Carbon and hydrogen have similar electronegativities. In methane, they share their electrons more or less equally. The carbon-hydrogen covalent bond is also relatively nonpolar. Atoms in a molecule do not always share electrons equally. Oxygen is much more electronegative than hydrogen, which means it attracts electrons more strongly. The oxygen atom in a water molecule hogs the electrons. Because of this unequal sharing of electrons, the oxygen atom in a water molecule actually has two regions of partial negative charge, and each hydrogen atom has a slight positive charge, even though the water molecule as a whole is neutral. Because of the unequal sharing of electrons and the resulting positive and negative poles, the bonds between oxygen and hydrogen are called polar covalent bonds, and a water molecule is said to be polar.
01:23
Animation: Nonpolar and Polar Molecules
Pearson
289
01:54
Animation: Covalent Bonds
Pearson
509
03:07
What Are Covalent Bonds
Mometrix Academy
181
1
04:28
Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
1187
24
03:15
Nature of Covalent Bonds
Teacher's Pet
90
03:25
Covalent Bonding Of Hydrogen, Oxygen & Nitrogen | Properties of Matter | Chemistry | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
322
1
01:13
Chemical Bonding - Ionic vs. Covalent Bonds
RicochetScience
168
1
05:58
Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
993
22
06:59
Polar Covalent Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
963
14
04:13
Atomic Hook-Ups - Types of Chemical Bonds: Crash Course Chemistry #22
CrashCourse
647
2