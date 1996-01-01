Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsCovalent Bonds

Animation: Covalent Bonds

A covalent bond is the sharing of a pair of outer-shell electrons by two atoms. For example, each of these hydrogen atoms has one electron in its outer shell, but needs two electrons to complete its outer shell. If the two hydrogen atoms share electrons, they can both complete their outer shells. The shared pair of electrons constitutes a covalent bond-shown in shorthand as a line. The covalently-bonded hydrogen atoms form a molecule of hydrogen gas. A molecule is defined as two or more atoms held together by covalent bonds. An oxygen atom needs two electrons to complete its outer shell. Two oxygen atoms can share two pairs of electrons. A molecule of oxygen gas is held together by a double covalent bond-two shared pairs of electrons. A carbon atom needs four electrons to complete its outer shell. It can share electrons with four hydrogen atoms, forming a methane molecule containing four single covalent bonds. Methane is a compound, a substance formed by the combination of two or more elements. We call methane natural gas; it is the fuel burned in gas stoves and furnaces. An oxygen atom needs two additional electrons to fill its outer shell. Thus, it can form two single covalent bonds. An oxygen atom can share electrons with two hydrogen atoms, forming a molecule of water containing two single covalent bonds.
