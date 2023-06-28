2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
1:48 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How do the phospholipids in archaea differ from those in other cells? a. They have tails made of unsaturated fatty acids instead of saturated fatty acids. b. They do not contain hydrocarbon chains. c. They have isoprenoid tails instead of fatty acid tails. d. They have two hydrocarbon chains instead of three hydrocarbon chains.
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
236
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice