2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsLipids
Multiple Choice

How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?

a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).

b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.

c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.

d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.

1