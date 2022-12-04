2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
2:43 minutes
Problem 3b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is true of unsaturated fats? a. They are more common in animals than in plants. b. They have double bonds in their fatty acid chains. c. They generally solidify at room temperature. d. They contain more hydrogen than do saturated fats having the same number of carbon atoms.
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1002
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice