2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A triglyceride is a form of _______ composed of ___________.
a) Lipid ; fatty acids & Glucose.
b) Lipid ; Fatty acids & Glycerol.
c) Carbohydrate ; Fatty acids only.
d) Lipid ; Ribose.
A
Lipid ; fatty acids & Glucose.
B
Lipid ; Fatty acids & Glycerol.
C
Carbohydrate ; Fatty acids only.
D
Lipid ; Ribose.
1753
4
Watch next
Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice