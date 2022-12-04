2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
0:31 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell? a. mitochondrion b. ribosome c. nuclear envelope d. chloroplast
Verified Solution
31s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
779
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice