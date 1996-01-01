Animation: Prokaryotic Cell Structure and Function

Prokaryotic Cell Structure and Function Bacteria and archaea are prokaryotes. Let us review the structure of a typical prokaryotic cell. The Fimbriae are surface appendages that allow a bacterium to stick to a surface. The plasma membrane acts as a selective barrier, allowing the passage of oxygen, nutrients, and wastes. The cell wall is the rigid structure outside the plasma membrane that surrounds, supports, and protects the cell. The nucleoid region houses the cell's DNA containing the genes that control the cell. Ribosomes are where proteins are synthesized. The capsule is the sticky, jellylike protective layer outside the cell wall. The flagellum is the structure that propels the cell.

