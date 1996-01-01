2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
A
Prokaryotes have DNA that floats freely in the cytoplasm.
B
Prokaryotes are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells.
C
Prokaryotes do not have ribosomes like eukaryotic cells.
D
a and b.
E
a, b, and c
1857
7
Watch next
Master Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice