2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsProkaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

BioFlix: Replication fork in E. Coli

316
1
Every cell in your body is produced by cell division. Before each cell divides, it must copy its genetic material in a process called DNA replication. Understanding of DNA replication comes largely from studies of E. coli, bacteria that are found by the billions in your large intestine. Let's take a look at how DNA replication occurs in an E. coli cell. As we zoom in, we see the DNA. At the origin of replication, the two strands of DNA separate, serving as templates for making new strands. The result is a replication bubble. The bubble grows in both directions, forming two replication forks.
00:48
BioFlix: Replication fork in E. Coli
Pearson
316
1
00:17
BioFlix: Central Vacuole
Pearson
290
1
00:23
Short Video: Paramecium Vacuole
Pearson
231
00:56
Animation: Prokaryotic Cell Structure and Function
Pearson
648
15:33
Bacterial Cell Envelope, Gram Positive and Gram Negative Bacteria
Andrey K
385
1
08:06
Structure of Bacteria | Part 3: The Cell wall
Microbiology Mantra
256
05:54
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Jason Amores Sumpter
1770
22
17:41
Cell Wall Synthesis
EDUKESH (by Dr. Keshvara)
143
1
11:04
Bacteria
Bozeman Science
134
1
18:49
Microbiology of Bacterial Cell Wall
Microbiology Videos
174
1
07:12
Transcription (Part 1 of 6) - Introduction
Moof University
95
12:42
Prokaryotic vs eukaryotic transcription
Shomu's Biology
244
06:43
Transcription in prokaryotes
Quick Biochemistry Basics
242
08:45
Eukaryotic Transcription
Quick Biochemistry Basics
109
10:49
Transcription in Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes
Biology Professor
203
03:48
Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic DNA Replication
scienceclassisgreat
599
06:21
DNA Replication | Prokaryotic vs Eukaryotic Enzymes
Hussain Biology
248
09:05
DNA Replication in Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes
Biology Professor
383
06:50
Difference Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic DNA replication
biologyexams4u
405
12:47
Prokaryotic DNA Replication vs eukaryotic DNA Replication
Shomu's Biology
264
04:34
Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
383
1
02:18
Prokaryotic Vs. Eukaryotic Cells | Differences Animated
Free Animated Education
546
02:36
Difference Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
2 Minute Classroom
390
1
04:03
PROKARYOTES VS EUKARYOTES- How cells are different?
MooMooMath and Science
207
1
03:45
Prokaryotic Vs. Eukaryotic Cells
RicochetScience
231
1
05:28
Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells (Updated)
Amoeba Sisters
523
2
03:54
Features of Bacterial Cells
Jason Amores Sumpter
1429
17
04:17
Features of Eukaryotic Cells
Jason Amores Sumpter
1082
19
04:26
Recap: Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells
Jason Amores Sumpter
1207
15
04:37
Bacteria | Structure and Function
Ninja Nerd
208
1