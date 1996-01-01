3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
FtsZ is a bacterial cytoskeletal protein that forms a contractile ring involved in binary fission. Its function is analogous to ________.
the cleavage furrow of eukaryotic animal cells.
the cell plate of eukaryotic plant cells.
the mitotic spindle of eukaryotic cells.
the microtubule-organizing center of eukaryotic cells.
