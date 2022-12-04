3. Energy & Cell Processes
Through a microscope, you can see a cell plate beginning to develop across the middle of a cell and nuclei forming on either side of the cell plate. This cell is most likely a. an animal cell in the process of cytokinesis. b. a plant cell in the process of cytokinesis. c. a bacterial cell dividing. d. a plant cell in metaphase.
