In animal cell cytokinesis, a cleavage furrow is ________.
A ring of vesicles forming a cell wall.
The equatorial line which chromosomes align along during mitosis.
A groove in the plasma membrane between daughter nuclei.
The space that is created between two chromatids during anaphase.
