3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
Textbook Question

Which statement about the daughter cells following mitosis and cytokinesis is correct? a. They are genetically different from each other and from the parent cell. b. They are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell. c. They are genetically identical to each other but different from the parent cell. d. Only one of the two daughter cells is genetically identical to the parent cell.

