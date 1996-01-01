3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Which of the following statements about NAD+ is true?
a) NAD+ is reduced to NADH during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
b) NAD+ has more chemical energy than NADH.
c) NAD+ donates high energy electrons to the electron transport chain.
d) In the absence of NAD+, glycolysis can still function.
