3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Problem 8
In which of the following is the first molecule becoming reduced to the second molecule? a. pyruvate → acetylCoA b. pyruvate → lactate c. glucose → pyruvate d. NADH + H+ →NAD+ + 2H
