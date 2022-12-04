Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesFermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
0:49 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule? a. the citric acid cycle b. the electron transport chain c. glycolysis d. reduction of pyruvate to lactate

Verified Solution
clock
49s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
456
Was this helpful?
7:51m

Watch next

Master What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen? with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:20
9.5 Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Erin McCaffery
288
02:53
Making ATP without Oxygen
Elizabeth Wright
221
1
07:51
What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen?
Jason Amores Sumpter
1181
17
03:10
Science of Cider - Alcoholic Fermentation
StoneAgeMan
293
06:22
Alcohol or ethanol fermentation | Cellular respiration | Biology | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
321
1
05:42
Metabolism - Part 2 - Glycolysis and Lactic Acid Fermentation
PhysioPathoPharmaco
288
1
05:37
Lactic Acid Fermentation | Detailed
Hussain Biology
250
1
03:34
Lactic Acid Fermentation
Jason Amores Sumpter
1064
14
02:02
Alcohol Fermentation
Jason Amores Sumpter
920
10
03:35
Anaerobic Respiration
Jason Amores Sumpter
939
9
03:38
Fermentation: Lactic Acid, Alcohol & Glycolysis
BOGObiology
236
01:09
Anaerobic Respiration and Fermentation
Professor Dave Explains
141
1
02:48
Lactic Acid & Alcoholic Fermentation
HeyNowScience
137
02:03
Fermentation
Amoeba Sisters
87
2