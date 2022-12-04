3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
0:49 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which metabolic pathway is common to both fermentation and cellular respiration of a glucose molecule? a. the citric acid cycle b. the electron transport chain c. glycolysis d. reduction of pyruvate to lactate
Verified Solution
49s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
456
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen? with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice