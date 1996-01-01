3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following describes a primary function of both lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
a) Reduction of NAD+ to NADH.
b) Oxidation of NADH to NAD+.
c) Reduction of FAD to FADH2.
d) Hydrolysis of ATP to ADP.
1465
4
