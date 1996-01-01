3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Fermentation allows a cell to:
a) Recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
b) Use NADH as a terminal electron acceptor.
c) Reduce NAD+ to NADH for glycolysis.
d) Synthesize ATP via ATP synthase.
A
Recycle NADH to NAD+ for glycolysis.
