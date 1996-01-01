3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In which of the steps of aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?
a) In glycolysis only.
b) In the Krebs cycle only.
c) In the electron transport chain only.
d) In both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
e) In both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain.
