Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesGenetic Code

Animation: Translation: RNA Folding

Pearson
206
Was this helpful?
The four nucleotides of messenger RNA are arranged in 64 three-letter words called codons. The genetic code is the language consisting of these 64 codons. 61 of the 64 codons code for a specific amino acid, while the remaining three instruct the ribosome to stop the translation process. Let's see how this table is used to determine the amino acid of a given codon, CAG. First, on the left side of the table, find the first letter of the codon - C. Then, on the top of the table, find the second letter of the codon - A. Finally, locate the codon that has G as its last letter and you will see that the amino acid coded for by CAG is Glutamine. Can you determine which amino acid is coded for by UCA? Serine is correct! Now can you determine the effect of UAA? The codon UAA signals termination of the elongation of the polypeptide. It is a stop codon.
01:40
Animation: Translation: RNA Folding
Pearson
206
05:42
The Genetic Code
Easy Peasy
183
05:28
Decoding the Genetic Code from DNA to mRNA to tRNA to Amino Acid
Elizabeth Godwin
301
02:33
Decode from DNA to mRNA to tRNA to amino acids
MooMooMath and Science
1454
01:28
Genetic Code
Jason Amores Sumpter
1002
8
06:53
THE GENETIC CODE
PremedHQ Science Academy
145
05:29
The Genetic Code- how to translate mRNA
Nicole Lantz
276
03:47
Genetic code
Quick Biochemistry Basics
156
11:39
How to Use the Genetic Code
Jason Amores Sumpter
1002
9