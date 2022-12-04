3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Problem 2a
Which of the following is not true of a codon? a. It may code for the same amino acid as another codon. b. It never codes for more than one amino acid. c. It extends from one end of a tRNA molecule. d. It is the basic unit of the genetic code.
