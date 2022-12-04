Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesGenetic Code
0:57 minutes
Problem 2a
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not true of a codon? a. It may code for the same amino acid as another codon. b. It never codes for more than one amino acid. c. It extends from one end of a tRNA molecule. d. It is the basic unit of the genetic code.

Verified Solution
clock
57s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
382
Was this helpful?
1:28m

Watch next

Master Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
01:40
Animation: Translation: RNA Folding
Pearson
206
05:42
The Genetic Code
Easy Peasy
183
05:28
Decoding the Genetic Code from DNA to mRNA to tRNA to Amino Acid
Elizabeth Godwin
301
02:33
Decode from DNA to mRNA to tRNA to amino acids
MooMooMath and Science
1454
01:28
Genetic Code
Jason Amores Sumpter
1002
8
06:53
THE GENETIC CODE
PremedHQ Science Academy
145
05:29
The Genetic Code- how to translate mRNA
Nicole Lantz
276
03:47
Genetic code
Quick Biochemistry Basics
156
11:39
How to Use the Genetic Code
Jason Amores Sumpter
1002
9