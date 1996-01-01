10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Based on the name, how does the fibularis brevis compare to the fibularis longus?
A
The fibularis brevis muscle is relatively short while the fibularis longus is relatively long.
B
The fibularis brevis muscle is flat while the fibularis longus is triangular.
C
The fibularis brevis muscle is relatively slender while the fibularis longus is relatively wide.
D
The fibularis brevis muscle has a pennate fascicle arrangement while the fibularis longus has a parallel fascicle arrangement.
31
Related Videos
Related Practice