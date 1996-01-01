Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
10. Muscular System
Muscle Naming
Problem
A muscle whose name ends in the suffix -glossus would be found attached to the __________.
A
tongue
B
cheek
C
lips
D
chin
E
jaw
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Muscular System
by Professor Dave Explains
1
103 views
Hide transcripts
Lab Assistant Video: Naming Muscles
by Pearson
133 views
Hide transcripts
How are muscles named? - Terminology - Human Anatomy
by Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
1
124 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.