Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology10. Muscular SystemMuscle Naming

Muscle Names and How We Name Muscles (anatomy and physiology)

Imagine Jenkins
20
Was this helpful?
1:38
Lab Assistant Video: Naming Muscles
Pearson
823
1
11:31
How are muscles named? - Terminology - Human Anatomy
Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
722
5
12:20
Muscle Names and How We Name Muscles (anatomy and physiology)
Imagine Jenkins
20
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.