Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System

14. The Autonomic Nervous System

Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System

Guided videos.

Learn with Hannah

Go to the course
Additional 2 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 15 of 15 videos

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Mr. Johnson suffers from urinary retention and a hypoactive urinary bladder. Bethanechol, a drug that mimics acetylcholine's autonomic effects, is prescribed to manage his problem. First explain the rationale for prescribing bethanechol, and then predict which of the following adverse effects Mr. Johnson might experience while taking this drug (select all that apply): dizziness, low blood pressure, deficient tear formation, wheezing, increased mucus production in bronchi, deficient salivation, diarrhea, cramping, excessive sweating, undesirable erection of penis.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 32-year-old woman complains of intermittent aching pains in the medial two fingers of both hands. During such episodes, the fingers become blanched and then blue. Her history is taken, and it is noted that she is a heavy smoker. The physician advises her that she must stop smoking and states that she will not prescribe any medication until the patient has discontinued smoking for a month. What is this patient's condition, and why was she told to stop smoking?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Relate each of the following terms or phrases to either the sympathetic (S) or parasympathetic (P) division of the autonomic nervous system:  ______ (7) generally short-duration action  ______ (8) increases heart rate and blood pressure  ______ (9) increases gastric motility and secretion of lacrimal, salivary, and digestive juices  ______ (10) innervates blood vessels  ______ (11) most active when you are relaxing in a hammock  ______ (12) active when you are running in the Boston Marathon
Has a video solution.
Showing 13 of 13 practice