14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Which of the following is the primary functional difference between the somatic nervous system (SNS) and autonomic nervous system (ANS)?
Ruby has just eaten a large meal and is now laying down on the couch to relax. Her _________________ nervous system becomes active, allowing her to digest her meal. She decides to watch a horror movie, which causes her ___________________ nervous system to take over as her heartbeat _________________ and sweat glands become active.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The visceral motor division is also known as the autonomic nervous system and maintains homeostasis of many physiological variables.
Regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, and digestive functions is carried out by the:
a. somatic motor division of the peripheral nervous system.
b. central nervous system.
c. visceral sensory division of the peripheral nervous system.
d. autonomic nervous system.