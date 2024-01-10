14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Which of the following is the primary functional difference between the somatic nervous system (SNS) and autonomic nervous system (ANS)?
A
The SNS controls glands, the ANS controls muscles.
B
The SNS controls involuntary muscle, the ANS controls voluntary muscle.
C
The SNS controls voluntary muscle, the ANS controls involuntary muscle.
D
The SNS sends signals from the CNS, the ANS sends signals from the PNS.
