14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Ruby has just eaten a large meal and is now laying down on the couch to relax. Her _________________ nervous system becomes active, allowing her to digest her meal. She decides to watch a horror movie, which causes her ___________________ nervous system to take over as her heartbeat _________________ and sweat glands become active.
A
Parasympathetic, sympathetic, decreases.
B
Parasympathetic, sympathetic, increases.
C
Sympathetic, parasympathetic, decreases.
D
Sympathetic, parasympathetic, increases.
