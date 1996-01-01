7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
How do the metatarsals contribute to the foot's ability to bear weight?
A
Their irregular shape helps them distribute the weight of the body.
B
The seven bones distribute the weight, so each bone only withstands a fraction of the total body weight.
C
The bones have additional collagen to help them resist force and twisting.
D
The bones help create arches that distribute the weight.
33
Watch next
Master Bones of the Thigh and Leg with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice